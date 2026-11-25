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The Cancer Book
The Politics of Democracy
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It’s Not RICO.
That’s the Problem.
15 mins ago
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Gregory C Simon
America IS Under Attack
And, no, it didn’t start with a router in Arkansas
Nov 23
•
Gregory C Simon
21
3
3
The Chip Is Out of the Bag
When duty called, Lutnick let it go to voicemail.
Nov 16
•
Gregory C Simon
6
The Tragedy of the Calmers
The Mainstream News Networks Want the Democrats to Stay Calm...Screw That!
Nov 10
•
Gregory C Simon
4
1
1
This Is No Country for Old Men.
With apologies to T. S. Eliot, Trump’s world ended not with a whimper but with a bang.
Nov 7
•
Gregory C Simon
7
4
© 2026 Gregory C Simon
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