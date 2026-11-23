Nov 23, 2026 · Says Simon https://substack.com/@sayssimongreg

On November 13th, the FAA ordered the longest nationwide ground stop since 9/11. Many of us thought maybe we’re under attack. But we were assured that it was only one router in Arkansas that managed to shut down the entire system. The sheer audacity of that claim got worse and worse as the Transportation Secretary and the head of Homeland Security tried to assure us that it was just a minor technical glitch while simultaneously claiming that we would need $50 billion to fix it. (The FAA’s own administrator put the cost of finishing the job at about $10.1 billion. The head of Homeland Security took a government plane to the LSU-Texas football game the next day.) So, in fact, we were under attack on November 13th, an attack of incompetence at the highest levels, and the incompetence was hired on purpose.

And then United Airlines systems crashed. And then the NSA’s own classified network went dark.

But asking the question “Were we under attack on November 13th when the FAA closed the airspace?” misses the point. We’ve been under attack for six years.

I believe that the first attack in this war happened January 6, 2021. The people who attacked the Capitol were prosecuted, but the planners of the attack (i.e., President Trump and his cohort) were not. And, of course, Trump pardoned or commuted all the rioters who were justly convicted of wrongdoing.

But then came the election and the man who sent them was back in power.

Then came Project 2025 (published in 2023, disavowed during the campaign, adopted the day he won) that heralded the second wave of the attack. Following the Project 2025 guidelines the first few months of the president’s second term saw rank amateurs or worse destroy organizations and scientific research that had taken decades to build and mature.

Since the first few months of 2025, these attacks on the United States are projected to lead to the death of millions of people in the United States and around the world, more than all the Americans killed in all our wars combined. Read that again.

Just because these deaths come from ending a program, not dropping bombs, doesn’t make them any less egregious. Millions of people relied on us for AIDS medicines, malaria medicines, TB medicines around the world. Millions of children’s lives were saved by vaccines provided by the United States through international organizations devastated by the Trump cuts.

I have been in politics since I was 13. This is not politics. Politics has rules. What we have seen from MAGA is politics without rules, in other words, a war on America by Trump and his allies.

Start with the children

The first thing this administration did was hand the U.S. Agency for International Development to Elon Musk, who bragged about feeding it into a woodchipper. USAID was about three-tenths of one percent of federal spending. It cost each American roughly 17 cents a day, less than the bag you pay for at the grocery store in some states. A study in The Lancet found that USAID-backed programs prevented about 91 million deaths between 2001 and 2021, and projected that gutting them could cause more than 14 million additional deaths by 2030, including 4.5 million children under five. That is roughly 700,000 small children a year. More than were killed in World War I, the authors noted, and they were being conservative.

At home, measles is back. The CDC has confirmed 5,182 cases this year, more than double last year and the most since 1991. Nearly six in ten are children and teenagers, and almost all of them are unvaccinated. Kindergarten vaccination rates were already sliding after COVID, and that slide is not all Bobby Kennedy’s doing. But a fire department that responds to a fire by firing the firefighters owns the fire. Kennedy fired all seventeen members of the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee. He pushed out the first Senate-confirmed CDC director in history, Susan Monarez, less than a month into her job, after she refused to rubber-stamp his vaccine directives. In January his deputies cut the routine childhood vaccine schedule from seventeen diseases to eleven, without even pretending to run it past the advisory process. The American Academy of Pediatrics looked at the new schedule and kept the old one.

And just in case the next pandemic needs a fast vaccine, HHS canceled 22 mRNA vaccine projects worth about half a billion dollars. That’s the technology that got us out of COVID in under a year. Kennedy said the data showed it didn’t work. He did not show the data.

Then the scientists

I spent nine months in 2016 trying to double the rate of progress against cancer. Congress gave us $1.8 billion to do it, on a bipartisan vote, which tells you how long ago it was. Today the National Cancer Institute funds roughly the top four percent of the research grants it receives. Four. If you are a young cancer researcher with a good idea, you now have about the same odds of getting an NCI grant as of getting into Stanford (and Stanford doesn’t pay for your lab).

Even before he took office I started sounding the alarm that all of our science was under attack. Few people wanted to hear it.

In January of 2025, the head of one of our most prestigious science organizations issued a press release complimenting the appointment of Michael Kratsios as the new science advisor to President Trump. Kratsios has a BA in “Politics” and doesn’t even have the qualifications to staff a presidential science advisor. I say that because I have worked with every science advisor since 1985, and I know what is involved for a real science advisor to do the job. I was told that he was someone they could work with and that the administration would not be a monolith. I pleaded that all our scientific institutions must avoid “sane washing” the insane and avoid voluntary complicity with the anti-science actions. He was offended, so I promised I would leave him alone.

The NIH has lost more than 20 percent of its workforce, about 4,400 people, leaving it at its smallest in at least twenty years. Its own staff counted 2,100 research grants, worth about $9.5 billion, terminated in the first months of 2025. Congress refused the administration’s request to cut the NIH budget by 40 percent, so the administration simply stopped making as many awards: one university analysis found 66 percent fewer in early 2026. The National Science Foundation canceled more than a thousand grants in a single week, and its director quit after being told to accept a budget cut of more than half. Congress said no to that too.

It turns out you don’t need Congress to cut science. You just need to stop signing the checks.

Then what you eat, drink, and breathe

This summer the Taylor Farms Cyclospora outbreak sickened roughly 12,900 people, put 570 in the hospital, and killed two, making it the third-largest foodborne outbreak in American history. Iceberg lettuce. The thing you put on a taco to feel virtuous. It happened on this FDA’s watch.

In May, EPA proposed eliminating drinking water limits on four PFAS “forever chemicals,” including GenX, and giving utilities more time on the other two. The agency called this a win for Make America Healthy Again. In February it repealed the 2024 mercury standards for coal and oil power plants; by EPA’s own math, that means about 23 percent more mercury in 2035 than under the rule it replaced. Mercury is the one that damages babies’ developing brains (look it up, before they take that page down too). A week earlier EPA repealed the Endangerment Finding, the legal foundation for nearly every federal climate rule, and called it the largest deregulatory action in U.S. history. They’re proud of that one.

And the health care safety net: last year’s budget law is projected to push about ten million people off Medicaid by 2034. Peer-reviewed estimates of the deaths that follow run from about a thousand a year to more than sixteen thousand a year. Pick the low number if it helps you sleep. (I will post separately about this soon, look for “Winter Is Coming” Parts 1 and 2)

Then the people at the gate

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the people whose job is to stop the kind of attack we all imagined last Friday, has lost about a third of its workforce. The FBI moved more than 6,500 agents onto immigration enforcement, roughly a quarter of the bureau, pulling them off counterterrorism, cyber and child exploitation cases. FEMA lost about 17 percent of its people, and the Department of Homeland Security drew up a plan to fire half; a federal judge called that plan unlawful. The National Weather Service lost more than 600 employees, and offices stopped launching weather balloons. The FAA, which has been short about 3,500 controllers for years, solved the shortage this spring by lowering its target by 2,000.

That last one deserves its own paragraph. They didn’t hire the controllers. They redefined how many we need.

So, no, it wasn’t a cyberattack

Nobody hacked the FAA. The Inspector General and the GAO had been warning for years that this exact upgrade could cause exactly this outage, and a September audit found the FAA was running the first phase on 11,389 separate project schedules with no master plan. Nobody had to break in. The door was open, and the people who used to watch it had been sent home.

An attack doesn’t need a foreign flag. It needs a target, intent, and a body count. We have the target. We have the body count, or we will. As for intent, read the press releases. They tell you exactly what they are cutting, and they call it savings.

Do you think that our enemies want to destroy our science, our space program, our biotech industry, our foreign aid programs and our educational institutions or do you think they want to steal them, to own them, to use them for their own purposes? We worry about China stealing our science, not killing it. We worry about Russia wanting our space program because theirs has failed so spectacularly. We are the bread basket of the world; no foreign enemy wants to poison our food supply through neglect as this FDA has done or by turning a blind eye to using the worst poisons in our fields as this Administration has done.

Not only are we under attack, but we are under attack by an Administration and a movement that want to destroy what we have built, not take it over for their own purposes.

The router wasn’t the attack. The router was the only part of this story nobody did on purpose.