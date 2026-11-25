Nov 24, 2026 ·

The phone rings

On Tuesday, November 17th, Harvey Jones, Chairman of the Nvidia board, opened Nvidia’s earnings call with a sentence that should have ended the matter of Jensen Huang. The board, he said, “does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO.” Jensen Huang had resigned five days earlier, after reports of an affair with Alice Huang (no relation), a woman U.S. intelligence suspects of working for China, who had worked for a Singapore company, Megaspeed, under federal investigation for diverting Nvidia chips to China. The New York Times also reported a relationship with a direct report at Nvidia.

On Sunday night, the President of the United States posted on Truth Social: “I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A.”

Soon thereafter, the phone rang in the boardroom. According to Semafor, it was Trump, dialing into the board meeting to argue for Huang’s return. Hours later the board voted unanimously to bring him back. Its statement said the directors had “received input from senior levels of the United States government.”

On Monday morning the 23rd, Trump called CNBC to make sure nobody missed his part.

“I spoke to them, let me put it that way,” he said. “And I convinced them.”

Nvidia’s stock rose more than 30 percent that day.

Not racketeering. Worse.

My first instinct, having studied it extensively in law school, was to reach for RICO, the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. A president who owns millions of dollars in a company’s stock pressures its board while the Justice Department he runs investigates that company’s biggest customer in Southeast Asia, and then he announces, without offering any evidence, that the investigation has cleared its CEO. That has the shape of a racket. So I went back to the statute and the case law, and the honest answer is that it doesn’t fit, and the reasons it doesn’t fit should worry you more than the conduct itself.

The crimes that could support a RICO case fall apart on the facts, and the one that comes closest to a RICO violation runs straight into a wall the Supreme Court built in 2024.

What happened at Nvidia this week may well be legal.

That is the scandal.

Three facts

First, the money. The Washington Post’s review of Trump’s financial disclosures found he held between $13 million and $62 million in Nvidia stock at the end of August, up from $615,000 to $1.3 million at the end of 2024. The Financial Times calculates he could have held up to 370,000 shares as of September 30 and may have gained as much as $15 million when the stock jumped on Huang’s return. A president is paid $400,000 a year. If the FT’s upper estimate is right, one board vote was worth thirty-seven years of his salary. (The White House says outside institutions manage his portfolio. They seem to manage it very well.)

Second, the intervention. Nvidia is under investigation by a special committee of its own board and by the Securities and Exchange Commission, California’s attorney general has subpoenaed the company, and the Justice and Commerce Departments are investigating Megaspeed, its customer. Into the middle of this potential crime scene comes the President of the United States and his stock portfolio. His communications director, Steven Cheung, made sure we didn’t miss it: “President Trump was totally involved and this is a great decision by the Nvidia board. We have to protect our geniuses.”

Third, the exoneration. Trump told CNBC that a “very thorough investigation” showed Huang “had bad judgement, having to do with somewhat unrelated incidents,” but “did nothing wrong.” The board, he said, “did ask for assurance on the national security threat,” and “we gave them assurances at least with everything we know, and we know a lot.” Eleven days earlier, his own attorney general, Todd Blanche, said no conclusion had been reached on whether Alice Huang was a spy. (ABC News asked the White House which investigation the President meant. Good question.)

What a call from the White House means

I spent four years in the White House as Al Gore’s chief domestic policy advisor, and came back two decades later to run the Cancer Moonshot task force under then-VP Biden. Companies wanted things from us all the time, and one of the first lessons of being in the White House complex is that there are some calls you do not make, because of who you are when you make them.

Case in point. I was Vice President Gore’s chief staffer at the White House during negotiations for what became the Telecommunications Act of 1996, the law that set the rules for the internet and wireless economy. The lobbying was intense from all sectors of the TV, radio, movie, newspaper, cable, phone, consumer and technology industries and interest groups. There were Democrats and Republicans on both sides of the bill. It took 10 years to negotiate it and I was there for the last three.

One day I was visited by a Democratic fundraiser and lobbyist named Dan Dutko. “Greg, here’s the deal,” he started. “I raise money for the DNC. For a bill like this one that affects so many sectors, people call me to donate before I call them. I don’t have a side on the legislation but I do have a concern. Right now the bill is making its way through Congress. Until it takes shape the White House doesn’t have much of a role. But soon the Administration will have to take a stand for or against the bill in part or as a whole. And you will be the one advising the President and Vice President whether to support it or threaten a veto. When that time comes, I want you to call me and tell me to stop raising money from the affected companies and I will.”

Now, I was never involved in the fundraising part of politics. I have always been the policy wonk who sits behind the elected boss and whispers in his ear. Even so, I was taken aback.

“Say that again,” I said. “I want to make sure I heard you right.”

“When the White House starts internally debating the bill, I want you to call me and I will stop raising money from the telecom sector. I do not want the Administration to be accused of making decisions based on the highest bidder.”

And so I did and so he did. That’s how it worked.

That was a fundraiser with no vote and no office, worried about how it would look. This week it was the President, with his own money in the stock, making the call himself.

When the President calls a board, the directors are not hearing from a shareholder or a fan. They are hearing from the man who controls the agencies investigating them, the licenses that let them sell abroad, and the tariff on every chip they ship to China. Nvidia sells its H200 chips to China only under a 2026 arrangement that sends Washington 25 percent of the revenue. It is collected as a tariff when the chips pass through the United States (they’re made in Taiwan) so it doesn’t count as an export tax, which the Constitution forbids. Trump has also said he would have liked the government to own a piece of Nvidia outright: “Well, I would have loved it, but I don’t want to get sued.”

Every one of those levers was in the room when the phone rang, whether or not anyone mentioned them. Nobody had to make a threat. Nobody had to make a promise.

That is how leverage works.

Why the law can’t touch it

RICO is not a crime of its own. It punishes a person who runs an enterprise through a pattern of at least two crimes from a specific list in the statute. So the real question is which of those crimes fits what happened at Nvidia, and the answer, crime by crime, is none of them.

Bribery requires something of value flowing to the official in exchange for an official act, and whatever Trump gained came from the stock market, not from Nvidia’s directors. Extortion requires the official to obtain property, and a board giving its CEO his job back hands the President nothing he can deposit. Insider trading would count, but it requires trading on information the public doesn’t have, and no one has shown that...yet.

Then there is the wall. In Trump v. United States, the Supreme Court held that a president is absolutely immune from prosecution for his discussions with Justice Department officials about investigations, because those conversations fall within his exclusive power over law enforcement. Civil lawsuits over a president’s official acts were already barred by Nixon v. Fitzgerald, and the Justice Department’s own policy says a sitting president cannot be indicted. If the bargain you suspect is “bring him back and the investigation goes away,” the part of it that matters most is the part the Court has put beyond reach.

Pause.

There is one place in this story where RICO belongs. Megaspeed, the Singapore company where Alice Huang worked, bought more than $4 billion in Nvidia chips, according to The New York Times, and U.S. investigators say she gained access to 240,000 chips banned from export to China. Smuggling and sanctions violations can be charged as money laundering, and money laundering is on RICO’s list. A web of shell companies moving banned American chips across borders is exactly what the statute was written for. Whether Nvidia itself is exposed depends on what it knew. It put Megaspeed on its internal “no sell” list in June 2025, which tells you it knew something.

What to watch, and what to demand

On December 1, Huang sits for a closed-door transcribed interview with three House committees. On December 10, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is expected before the Senate Banking Committee, where he should be asked why Megaspeed was never put on the government’s restricted entity list while his family’s firm, Cantor Fitzgerald, held more than a billion dollars in Nvidia stock. House Democrats have already told Cantor to preserve its records.

Congress should ask for two things. The first is the assurances. The board says its decision rested on input from senior levels of the government, and the President says his people know a lot, so put what they know in writing and send it to the intelligence committees, where someone other than the President can judge whether a CEO who had an affair with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset poses a risk.

The second is a law. Congress has spent years arguing over whether its members should be allowed to trade individual stocks. Any ban worth passing should cover the President. A president who regulates a company should not own it.

The real socialist

Trump calls the Democratic Socialists who want Medicare for All, free buses and a more progressive tax code socialists and communists. He is entitled to his vocabulary. But Medicare for All pays hospitals. It doesn’t own them.

Consider what Trump has done instead. He demanded that Intel’s CEO resign, met with him, and came away with 10 percent of the company, paid for with grants Intel was already owed. He let Nvidia sell chips to China in exchange for a quarter of the revenue. Now he has helped decide who runs Nvidia. Rand Paul saw where this was heading back in August 2025: “If socialism is government owning the means of production, wouldn’t the government owning part of Intel be a step toward socialism?”

(Bernie Sanders, to be fair, liked the Intel deal, on the theory that taxpayers who fund a company deserve a return. The Nvidia version adds a second beneficiary.)

But this isn’t socialism either. Socialism at least claims the profits go to the public. Here the levy goes to the Treasury and the upside goes to the President’s brokerage account.

He calls Medicare for All communism. Then he dials into a corporate boardroom.

Socialism puts the means of production in the hands of the people. Trump’s call put them in the hands of one shareholder.