In May, on the way to Beijing, Marco Rubio warned the President aboard Air Force One about Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, whom Trump had invited along at the last minute. The warning came with a classified memo, which the New York Times says described Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang (no relation), an executive at a Singapore company called Megaspeed whom US intelligence reportedly believes was recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security. Nvidia disputes the Times account. The memo, Axios reports, also went to the Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, before the trip.

Lutnick’s department is the one that decides which companies are barred from buying our most advanced technology. It is called the Entity List, and it is his one big job. Commerce’s own agents had been investigating Megaspeed since 2024. According to the Times, the investigation was paused when the Justice Department asked, and Megaspeed has never been added to the list. In the meantime it has reportedly bought some $4.8 billion worth of Nvidia chips.

Then, earlier this month, came the scene. Axios reports that Trump authorized a crackdown on companies diverting Nvidia’s chips to China, for the third time this year, after Rubio, Bessent, Greer and Hegseth made the case for it. (He also called Elon Musk, who agreed with them.) Lutnick was the lone holdout. Once everyone was outside the Oval Office, he said, “I’ll develop some options and come back.” The Times and Axios both report that Bessent confronted Lutnick about it in the Situation Room, and that Lutnick’s objection was that new restrictions would start a trade war with China. Commerce denies the confrontation happened. Even Scott Bessent, the Treasury Secretary, felt the need to tell the truth about the slip of the chip, and he pinned it on Commerce, “which held the pen.”

Here is what I know about holding that pen.

When I was Chief Domestic Policy Advisor to Vice President Gore, one of my jobs was to represent him on the encryption working group, which was made up of the CIA, NSA, FBI, NEC, NSC and the Pentagon. It was a pretty simple job. Just say no. Bill Gates came to lobby Gore and the White House to let Microsoft export our strongest encryption in computers. No. Larry Ellison came. No. The whole Silicon Valley venture capital mafia came. No.

The reason was simple, too. NSA could not surveil foreign threats quickly enough if they were using the strongest encryption the computer industry could make.

The point is not that we were wise. The point is that the system had a spine. Somebody was allowed to say No, and the No stuck.

This administration has the meetings. Credit where it’s due: Rubio, Bessent, Greer, Hegseth and the President all saw the problem and said so. And then the cabinet secretary with the pen sat on it. When the President of the United States says get it done and the Secretary of Commerce says he’ll come back with options, that’s not judgment. That’s a veto nobody gave him.

In the Sherlock Holmes story “Silver Blaze,” a racehorse is stolen from a stable and its trainer is found dead on the moor. The Scotland Yard inspector asks Holmes if there is any point he’d like to draw attention to.

“To the curious incident of the dog in the night-time.”

“The dog did nothing in the night-time.”

“That was the curious incident,” says Holmes.

The dog didn’t bark because the person who came into the stable was somebody the dog knew.

Megaspeed was a company our own investigators had under review for two years. It never made the list. I’ll leave the conclusion to the investigators. Lawmakers have asked for a closed-door briefing on November 18, and I’d like to be in that room almost as much as I’d like Howard Lutnick not to be.

Now the other thing about Lutnick: his firm.

Since 2011, Cantor Fitzgerald has paid at least $30 million in penalties to the SEC and CFTC, $23.2 million to the SEC and $6.8 million to the CFTC across nine orders, for everything from wash sales to off-channel texting to misleading investors in blank-check companies. (That’s the minimum I can document, and it doesn’t count FINRA.) That isn’t a bug. It’s a feature.

When Lutnick joined the cabinet, he turned Cantor over to his sons, Brandon and Kyle. Last summer Wired published a Cantor letter offering to buy companies’ rights to future tariff refunds at 20 to 30 percent of what they had paid in duties, betting that the courts would strike the tariffs down. Cantor says it never executed a single trade and calls the reporting false. Lutnick’s office says he knew nothing about it. You can read the story and decide. Here it is: Wired.

And then there are the people we have standing guard. Bill Pulte, a homebuilding heir with no national security background, has been the acting Director of National Intelligence since June, when he replaced Tulsi Gabbard. He still runs the federal housing finance agency, too. The man doing the negotiating with Iran, Russia and Ukraine is Jared Kushner, who has no government title and, according to reports, manages $2 billion for the Saudi sovereign wealth fund. And takes breaks from negotiations with Israel to plan resorts in Gaza.

In my day, the phone rang and the answer was No. This year it rang three times, and the Secretary of Commerce let it go to voicemail.