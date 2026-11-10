I served in the White House in the Clinton and Obama administrations when there were journalists. If you were in the Oval Office with a press gaggle, it was a cluster of immense proportions. It didn’t matter what the subject was supposed to be. Sam Donaldson, Dan Rather, Bill Plante, Helen Thomas, Ceci Connolly, Sandra Sobieraj and Brit Hume were not there to take notes. They were there to take names and kick ass.

On October 17, 2016, Obama called the press into the Oval with Biden and the Cancer Moonshot team I led. The first question came from Bill Plante of CBS, and it was about Hillary’s campaign. Bill Clinton would probably have answered by analyzing her chances in all 50 states. Obama stared at Plante, slowly, professorially, and said, “We’re talking about cancer today, Bill.”

That was then.

For ten years the White House press corps has nodded agreeably like court stenographers while Trump and his wrecking crew lied straight into the camera, unleashed masked ICE agents on Americans in the streets, put people in horrific immigration detention centers and started a cruel, senseless war.

The national press corps pretended Trump made sense, that he “exaggerates” instead of “lies,” and seldom if ever pushed back to his face on the insanity, with the blessed exception of Kaitlan Collins. He cussed them, insulted them, demeaned their intelligence and bullied them. And by them, I mean the women. No one rose to their defense. At least now he insults the men too.

During that same time, the networks settled Trump’s baseless suits, confessed to imagined sins (looking at you, ABC) and got bought (CBS) by a nepo baby named David Ellison. What did you expect from them? The FCC threatened their local licenses over coverage the president didn’t like. Regulators keep waving through mergers that put nearly all of American media in the hands of a few families. Hollywood sold its major studios and its birthright for Ellison’s pledge to make 30 movies a year. (Really? We were promised a free press, but I guess we’ll settle for 30 movies a year?) The once solid, if stolid, big three are a perversion of themselves.

And now, the morning after an enormous electoral uprising, Craig Melvin asked Hakeem Jeffries on the Today show: “So which will it be? Will it be actually coming up with solutions that bring down the cost of things in this country or are you going to spend the next two years going after President Trump and those in his orbit?”

On MS NOW’s Morning Joe the same morning, Joe Scarborough asked:

“…The cost of groceries, the cost of rent, the cost of health care, instead of retribution? You know, Donald Trump said, I am your retribution. He spent two years on a campaign of retribution and he got wiped out. His party got wiped out. How do you now say, hey, let's not look behind us, we'll let the oversight committees do what they do, but we're going to focus on bringing costs down for working Americans?”

Notice the either/or. In ten years, reporters asked Trump about retribution only occasionally. When one asked who was next on his list, he said, “It’s not a list, but I think there’ll be others.” I can’t recall anyone asking him to choose between governing and revenge, as if a president couldn’t do both.

The morning-show hosts seem to think the election message was stay calm. “You aren’t going to do anything rash, are you?”

Well, la dee da. Yes, we are. If by rash you mean enforce the law, expose the corruption, and ask who paid the Trump family and what they got for it, and how much of the people’s land, air, water and money was handed over along the way, then yes, we will be rash.

But please. This is not rash. It’s rational. You can’t have a government based on the rule of law if you do not enforce the law.

Jeffries took the bait and told Scarborough that Americans “don’t want us to get even.” He gave the answer the host wanted to hear. I hope he doesn’t mean it. Because getting justice is not about “getting even.” It’s about, well…getting justice.

The house from Kansas (with a Senator this time!) has finally landed in Oz, and the first question from the media is, “You aren’t going to go after the Wicked Witch, are you?”

The message of the November 3rd uprising was not stay calm.

And the message for the corporate networks and their bosses? Butt out.