This is no country for old men. (Yeats)

I’ve been in politics since I was 13 years old. I’m now 75 and I can tell you that it is time for me to leave the stage. But I’m not going alone. I want to take Schumer and Jeffries with me. They have no place in the future of this Democratic Party because they had no place in creating the most impressive electoral win in my lifetime.

If you slept all day, you may have missed the firestorm on the internet that, after this incredible victory, we’re going to let Schumer and Jeffries tell us what we’re going to do with this newfound power. That is outrageous. Everyone knows it’s outrageous.

Apparently, a lot of people need a thesaurus. They keep confusing justice with revenge. Yes, you can have justice without revenge. You can have justice about the Venezuelan oil. Where did the money go? I’d like a name, an account number, and a receipt. You can have justice for whoever made a fortune minutes before every major Trump announcement that we are bombing, we are not bombing, we are raising tariffs, we are lowering tariffs. Luck doesn’t look like that. Subpoena the trades.

You can have justice for any Cabinet member who enriches family and friends with no bid contracts and by paying above-market prices for luxury jets for government travel. Show me the invoices. You can have justice for the Interior Secretary treating the laws protecting the national parks, the forests, the fisheries and the environment as suggestions. You can have justice for sophisticated financial people like the Secretary of the Treasury, whose husband held $100,000 to $250,000 of JPMorgan stock that never made the disclosure. Ethics officials found no knowing violation. I’d like to see the email trail. Where I grew up, that amount of money can’t be overlooked; it is an inheritance to dream of.

You can have justice for a government where donors with business before it pay for ballrooms and arches and the Kennedy Center (for God’s sake) and the permission slips arrive right on schedule. You can have justice for unelected “special government employees” running a chop shop to kill programs that took decades to build in health, foreign aid, medical research, scientific research, pandemic preparedness and childhood vaccines. These people do not get to say “bygones” after they set our house – and the world – on fire.

Yes, you can have justice by saying that the people who killed American citizens Alex Pretti and Renee Good on the street, and the officials who told a story the video contradicted, as if we hadn’t watched it with our own weeping eyes, should not be allowed to just wander off into the unemployment line.

Yes, you can have justice by asking why Todd Blanche’s Justice Department published the names of dozens of Epstein’s victims and blacked out men who appear to have helped him. Call it incompetence if you like. I call it a subpoena. You can have justice by showing that the Secretary of Defense invented a tragic war, presided over boat strikes and bombing that have drawn accusations of war crimes, blocked the promotion of two Black officers and two women to one-star general.

This is not revenge. This is why we are a nation of laws.

(This is my flagship post and if you’ve made it this far, stick with me. I promise to be more concise going forward.)

You don’t need me to list for you all the egregious activities of the Trump administration, both his first term and his second, but you do need me to list for you what we’re going to do about it. Our leaders in Congress must go after:

Everyone who bought a pardon . When I worked for VP Gore, the late Jack Quinn was our Chief of Staff and later White House counsel. He used his friendship and trust with Clinton to seek a pardon outside normal channels for the fugitive financier Marc Rich just before Clinton left office. It was a huge scandal. I didn’t talk to Jack for 4 years. How quaint that all seems when Trump has pardoned hundreds of people who have reportedly donated millions to his various real estate projects and forgiven their restitution in the hundreds of millions. Then there is Alina Habba, Trump’s former lawyer, who reportedly signed a four-year, $50 million contract with the family of a Venezuelan billionaire who was pardoned weeks later. (She says the two are unrelated.) Trump called it “obnoxious and outrageous.” According to the New York Times, he also told allies she should donate part of it to his library. Read that again.

Everyone who bribed an official to get a government contract. Many of the men who sat in a circle on the dais at the second Trump inauguration have done well since. I want to see every contract and every ruling that went their way, and I want to see who else bid. They chose greed over capitalism, power over principle and think they live above consequences. They need to learn that no one lives above consequences.

Every law firm that rolled over and played dead when Trump sued them on egregious terms. For the very people charged with defending our legal rights and due process in a society based on law to surrender to bluster and bullying undermined the very foundation of our civil society.

Every university that cut a deal instead of standing up for freedom of speech. Those multi-billion-dollar endowed institutions who caved to Trump at the first sign of trouble betrayed their students and our society. They should be publicly shamed, not just welcomed back into the fold.

Everybody who bought part of the ballroom and the Arch and benefitted from it. Slush funds come in many forms, these are gilded. Where is the money? Who gave it? Who got it? What were the contractors actually paid? Where did the difference go? The Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington says at least 23 reported ballroom donors should have disclosed their gifts on their lobbying filings. That is not revenge, that is accounting.

We have to investigate every dollar the Trump family has made in the last 10 years from the government, demand restitution, and hand the file to a Justice Department that will read it. Congress can subpoena. It cannot indict. When I ran the White House Cancer Moonshot in 2016, I was told I had to sell all my stocks and could invest only in the entire market. I lost $200,000 in one day. I asked why can’t I own airline stocks for example? The answer was that because I was employed by HHS and sent to the WH I would be conflicted if there were…wait for it…a pandemic and we had to close the skies. “But,” I protested, “I have no authority over any of that. I am running a cancer program.” Didn’t matter and no one felt bad for me. Now compare.

We need to demand an end to in-laws and failed realtors running the State Dept. negotiations in the Middle East and put anybody in jail who is shown to have negotiated private business deals in the Middle East while they were on the government dime. Reportedly proposing to build resorts (looking at you, Jared) on land whose inhabitants have been bombed into near extinction and for whom you are supposed to be negotiating for the bombing to stop deserves an orange suit.

We need to tax the rich like we mean it . We cannot have a democracy when minimum wage earners haven’t had a raise in 17 years, but their corporate bosses have enough money to spend half a billion dollars to tell those workers how to vote. We can no longer afford to take the money hard-earned by middle-class workers and just send it up the chain to people who borrow money against their stock holdings so they don’t pay income taxes. I would love for one of the billionaires on that dais to testify in Congress how they personally created billions of wealth for themselves but can’t pay better wages or provide decent health insurance, day care, housing, or public transportation for the workers who actually built their wealth. “But,” they will say, “that’s the government’s job.” To which I would say, “you’re right and that’s exactly why we are going back to 90% tax rates for income or wealth in hiding over – pick a number -- $100 million? $50 million.”

We need to demand accountability from the Supreme Court. If that means impeaching John Roberts to put him on trial in the Senate to make him testify under oath why he thought it was okay to put presidential criminal immunity into the Constitution that did not have it and whose authors expressly rejected it, then that’s what we need to do.

We need to have term limits for the Supreme Court. We need to double its size. You can’t have nine people tell 330 million people what their rights are, especially when those people have been on the court for decades and have not changed their mind about anything ever.

And yes, address affordability.

We need to reverse all the tariffs and eliminate the President’s power to set tariffs. We need to tax the corporations who got refunds from the tariffs and return it to the American people without relying on the kindness of corporate strangers. We need to end the Iran war immediately .

We need to pass a windfall profits tax on the hundreds of billions the oil companies have made from American consumers that Trump is so happy to brag about.

We need to restart the Green New Deal and subsidize clean renewable energy to lower energy costs and charge data centers a surcharge to cover any increases their usage creates for consumers.

We need a war profiteering tax to recoup some of the billions of taxpayer dollars going to the war machine that dropped bombs on women and children for Israel. Israel can pay for their own damn bombs. The war machine needs to know that their free lunch at the military trough is over. Every time they get a windfall from dropping bombs, it goes back to the taxpayers.

I started with Yeats, I’ll end with a take on T.S. Eliot. Trump’s world did not end with a whimper; it ended with a bang. Lyndon Johnson had a similar bang in the 1964 landslide. This is what he used it for:

Voting Rights Act (1965)

Medicare (Social Security Amendments of 1965); Medicaid (Social Security Amendments of 1965)

Elementary and Secondary Education Act (1965); Higher Education Act (1965)

Immigration and Nationality Act (1965)

Economic Opportunity Act programs (Head Start, Job Corps, VISTA)

Department of Housing and Urban Development Act (1965); Model Cities Act (1966)

Motor Vehicle Air Pollution Control Act (1965); Water Quality Act (1965)

Department of Transportation Act (1966)

National Foundation on the Arts and the Humanities Act (1965)

National Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act (1966); Highway Safety Act (1966)

He had two years. Democrats lost 47 House seats in 1966, and the window closed.

Now, I ask you, does that look like an agenda you have ever seen or ever expect to see proposed by Schumer and Jeffries?

I didn’t think so.

Thank you for reading. Please pass it on!